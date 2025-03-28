The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nintendo Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NTDOY opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 150,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,633,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

