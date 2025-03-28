The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Nintendo Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NTDOY opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.39.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nintendo
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.