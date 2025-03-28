Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Acquires £133,669.56 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney acquired 117,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £133,669.56 ($173,057.43).

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 113.05 ($1.46) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Wimpey plc will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 4.66 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.27) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.20) to GBX 150 ($1.94) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

