Venator Management LLC Sells 11,875 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Venator Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 0.1% of Venator Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 464,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after buying an additional 195,482 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $100,845,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $85.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

