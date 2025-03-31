iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Holdings Lifted by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 427.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $153.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.18. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $126.65 and a twelve month high of $160.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

