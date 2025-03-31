Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,081,000. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 199.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 5.0 %

MOAT opened at $87.71 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $99.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.