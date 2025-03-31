FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,579 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in FTI Consulting by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $162.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.48.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

