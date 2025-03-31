Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

GLD opened at $284.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.64 and its 200 day moving average is $253.04. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $206.29 and a 12-month high of $288.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

