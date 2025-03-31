Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $108.56 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

