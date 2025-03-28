Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Stock Price Up 23.5% – Here’s What Happened

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 23.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 329,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 480% from the average session volume of 56,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Geomega Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$13.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.88.

About Geomega Resources

(Get Free Report)

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geomega Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geomega Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.