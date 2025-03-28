Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 1,306.0% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 625,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, insider Laura A. Defelice purchased 40,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,036.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,402 shares in the company, valued at $138,413.84. The trade was a 614.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,624,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 131,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,246 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 201,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of CIK opened at $2.90 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

