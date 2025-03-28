Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 909 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.72. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

