Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1018 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NACP traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.04. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

About Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Minority Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap companies selected and weighted based on social criteria as defined by the NAACP. NACP was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Impact Shares.

