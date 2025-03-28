Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1018 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NACP traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.04. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

About Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NACP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Minority Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap companies selected and weighted based on social criteria as defined by the NAACP. NACP was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Impact Shares.

Dividend History for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP)

