Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,918. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.