Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD):

3/28/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Robinhood Markets is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Robinhood Markets is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Robinhood Markets was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

2/18/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $77.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Robinhood Markets is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,168,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,795,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 47,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,180,456.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,797.54. The trade was a 90.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $4,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 731,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,594,918.90. The trade was a 12.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,955,655 shares of company stock valued at $143,072,448. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,857,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 92,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

