Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD):
- 3/28/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/19/2025 – Robinhood Markets is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – Robinhood Markets is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Robinhood Markets was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 2/18/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $77.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2025 – Robinhood Markets is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2025 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,168,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,795,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,857,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 92,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
