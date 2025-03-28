Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Rises By 108.5%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,003,900 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.4 days.

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of QBCRF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,237. Quebecor has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services.

