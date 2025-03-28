Short Interest in Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Rises By 108.5%

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,003,900 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.4 days.
Quebecor Price Performance
Shares of QBCRF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,237. Quebecor has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69.
Quebecor Company Profile
