IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Announces Earnings Results

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%.
IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.55.
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile
