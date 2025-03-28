IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Announces Earnings Results

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.