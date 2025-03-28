John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3525 per share on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. John Wiley & Sons has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 601. John Wiley & Sons has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

