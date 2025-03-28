Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Up 5.5% – Here’s Why

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 40,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 95,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $748.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

