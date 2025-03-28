JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,166,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619,678 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,276,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,637,205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,515,000 after buying an additional 2,608,901 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

