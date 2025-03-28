Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 560 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,479,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 339,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.