Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COPX. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.35. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

