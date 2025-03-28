MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.90 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 344899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

