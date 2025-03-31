Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

