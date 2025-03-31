Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Woolworths Trading Up 2.0 %

Woolworths stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Woolworths Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Woolworths’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

