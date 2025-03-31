Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.53.

APR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$10.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.92. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$9.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.78.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

