Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ORINY traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $29.35. 680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.25. Orion Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4478 dividend. This is an increase from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Orion Oyj to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

