Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Declines By 79.5%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance
OTCMKTS PPCCY traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $47.45.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
