PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,058,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,275 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $160,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18,688.5% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,729,565,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

