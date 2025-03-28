Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 69 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,752.80 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,784.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4,721.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.19%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

