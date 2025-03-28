NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

