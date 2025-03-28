Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 17,425 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,425 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $29.78 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

