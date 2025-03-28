NEXT plc (LON:NXT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 208

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 208 ($2.69) per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This is a 177.3% increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $75.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NEXT stock opened at £110.35 ($142.87) on Friday. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 8,598 ($111.32) and a 52 week high of £111.04 ($143.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,824.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9,868.12.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 615.10 ($7.96) EPS for the quarter. NEXT had a return on equity of 55.99% and a net margin of 13.77%. Research analysts forecast that NEXT will post 660.7526882 EPS for the current year.

Shore Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday.

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

