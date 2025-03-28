RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 696.4% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWEOY stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.73. 48,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.09 billion. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

