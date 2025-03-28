Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Sells 95,702 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 95,702 shares during the quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 17,018.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,610,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,064,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. The trade was a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $349.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.66. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54. The company has a market capitalization of $649.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.