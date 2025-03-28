SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,500 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 29.8% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,532,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 59,494 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 324,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,373,000 after acquiring an additional 88,596 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.09 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

