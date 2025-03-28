So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Releases Earnings Results

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. So-Young International had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.41%.
So-Young International Stock Performance
Shares of SY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.91. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.42.
So-Young International Company Profile
