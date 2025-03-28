So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Releases Earnings Results

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. So-Young International had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

So-Young International Stock Performance

Shares of SY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.91. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.42.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

