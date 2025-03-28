Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Expands By 732.0%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 732.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
