Slagle Financial LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,724,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,495,000 after buying an additional 281,318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 570,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.37. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

