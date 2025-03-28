Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 40,355 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,355 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $147,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $507.90 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $558.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

