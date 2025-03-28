Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,001,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,341 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 186.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 445,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 290,019 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPRX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.23. 392,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 60.69%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

