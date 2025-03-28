Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.51, Zacks reports. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million.

Immatics Stock Performance

IMTX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.63. 574,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,304. The company has a market cap of $552.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.83. Immatics has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immatics stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 166.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Immatics were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

