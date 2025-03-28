FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FutureFuel had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

FutureFuel Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of FF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 479,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,683. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $182.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.