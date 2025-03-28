FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FutureFuel had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.32%.
FutureFuel Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of FF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 479,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,683. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $182.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.
FutureFuel Company Profile
