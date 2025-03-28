Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $4.44 Million in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 776,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 3.2 %

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

