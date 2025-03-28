Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,551 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.