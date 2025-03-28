ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,093.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its position in ServiceNow by 57.0% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,090,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $10,071,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $828.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $955.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $983.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

