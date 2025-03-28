New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Shares Down 29.3% – Here’s What Happened

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) dropped 29.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 6,227,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average daily volume of 530,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.77. The stock has a market cap of C$333.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.56.

In other New Found Gold news, Director Keith Boyle acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,875.00. Corporate insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

