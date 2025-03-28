Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $13.40. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 26,343 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 5,014.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

