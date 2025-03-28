JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 163.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,351,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $2,188,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,320,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after buying an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after buying an additional 596,141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

