Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.130-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$785.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.3 million. Steelcase also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.13-0.17 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

