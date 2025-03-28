Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Down 9.2% – Time to Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.59 ($0.02). 1,535,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,743,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Trading Down 9.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

